Cameroon: Favourites Live Up to Expectation

All the top teams have sailed through to the quarterfinals stage of the competition.

Excellent performances are being recorded in the ongoing 24th edition of the African Women's Handball Cup at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. Actually, all the top teams or favourites have qualified for the quarterfinals stage of the competition. They are Angola, Cameroon, Tunisia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. From kick off, these teams demonstrated a mastery of the competition on the continent.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon finished top of group B after they beat DR Congo 26-21 in their third group game at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Saturday June 12, 2021. The vice champions of Africa had already qualified for the next round after winning their first game against Kenya (40-16) and the second against Nigeria (31-19). Cameroon finished on top of group B with six points followed by DR Congo four and Nigeria two points. Cameroon will play against Nigeria which is the second best third placed team in its next game on Tuesday June 15, 2021.

The Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo have qualified for the quarterfinals. They beat Nigeria 35-16 in the opening game and they beat Kenya (42-16) in the second game. After two victories they were able to sail through to the quarterfinals. In group A,

Tunisia and Senegal have qualified for the quarter finals. Senegal, silver medalists at the last African Women's Handball Championship, underlined their medal potential with a 32-20 win over Guinea team on day three of the competition. Tunisia beat Guinea 30-27 in their first game and they beat Madagascar 44-16 in their second outing. The two victories qualified them for the quarterfinals. Angola beat Cape Verde 39-14 in their opening group C match. At press time yesterday the match between Angola and Congo was still going on. Playing in group C, Angola, Congo and Cape Verde will play only two matches due to the withdrawal of Algeria.