South Africa: Police and Shack Dwellers Clash Over Illegal Connections in Gqeberha

14 June 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mkhuseli Sizani

On Sunday and Monday police clashed with residents of Govan Mbeki Village in Gqeberha.

Since Friday the informal settlement's illegal electricity connections have not been working.

Residents blocked roads when police stopped them from restoring their connections.

For days tensions have been high in Gqeberha between police and Govan Mbeki Village shack dwellers over illegal electricity connections.

On Sunday morning residents blocked Chatty Dip on the R75 Uitenhage Road with burning tyres and rocks. Backup metro police arrived and dispersed the crowd with rubber bullets.

The protesters then moved to the M14 Bethelsdorp Road and closed it with burning tyres and rocks. Senior police officials had to be called to get the angry protesters to open the road.

On Monday morning, residents protested again, demanding to see municipal officials.

Community leaders say the settlement was established in 2017 and has more than 600 shacks. They use izinyoka (illegal connections) for electricity.

Masixolisane Mgoqi said, "Since Friday, we've had no electricity. Then on Sunday morning we decided to go to the transformer [on the M14], where we do izinyoka to check what was the problem. We found one of our cables has been damaged.

"While I was busy fixing it, six police officers from Bethelsdorp police station arrived in two vehicles. They insulted us. But I told them that they have no right to talk to us like that. One of them kicked me down. I stood up and threw him with a pliers on his chest."

"He took my pliers and we argued with them. While we were arguing I grabbed his vehicle keys and dozens of residents came out to assist us. He gave me back my pliers and they sped off. Residents pelted them with stones," he said.

Jazz Nantu, chairperson of the shack dwellers committee, said he confronted the police. "Listen here, you don't have a right to insult and assault us when we do izinyoka connections ... Stop provoking us. All that we want is electricity," he apparently said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the clashes happened.

Nantu said after they had protested in March, Mayco Member for Electricity Luxolo Namette and Ward 31 Councillor Nomazwi Sonti (ANC) had promised to respond to their electricity demands.

"Until today we have not heard from him and the ward councillor. Residents are very angry. They want their izinyoka connections to be restored and the municipality to give them electricity," said Nantu.

Sonti said the hold up was because the Mayco Member for Human Settlements Mkuseli Mtsila had resigned. Namette needed to know if there was a development plan for the area or if people would be relocated. Namette has now been appointed deputy mayor.

"I will arrange a meeting with him, residents' committee, and new mayco members from the relevant departments," said Sonti.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X