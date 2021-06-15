Zimbabwe: Chivhu Enrols First Trainee Nurses

15 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Chivhu General Hospital now has a nursing training school with its first intake of 15 students having started classes last week.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said the trainee nurses will be the first students in Zimbabwe to learn about accident and emergency services.

In the Sadc region, only South Africa has such kind of training.

Dr Mangwiro, who is also the member of the House of Assembly for Chikomba West Constituency, said the training course would run for three years.

"The first intake at Chivhu General Hospital commenced its lessons on June 7, 2021 with an intake of about 15 trainee nurses, aged between 17 and 35 years with five Ordinary Level passes.

"The trainees will spend the next three years studying before graduation for successful students.

"The next intake will be in September 2021, which will witness enrolment increase to about 30 trainee nurses," he said.

The Accident and Emergency School is currently located at the former Family Planning School at Chivhu General Hospital.

Four ambulances were also recently allocated to Chivhu General Hospital in order to augment the depleted fleet at the hospital.

Dr Mangwiro said: "There is need to expand the infrastructure at the school with appropriate equipment as laboratory services at the hospital will be expected to improve drastically," he said.

Chief Chivese, Thomas Mashoko Makambe, was excited about the developments and urged the students to stay away from unbecoming behaviour as they were becoming the country's torch-bearers in the accident and emergency services.

