Zimbabwe: U.S.$3bn Fund to Benefit Zim Post-Pandemic

China will in the next three years, extend US$3 billion in international aid to developing countries, including Zimbabwe to support Covid-19 responses as well as economic and social recovery post-pandemic.

Speaking at the virtual Zanu PF and the Communist Party of China seminar last week, Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhao Baogang said China had provided assistance to more than 150 countries and 13 international organisations.

"We will also continue to provide aid in the coming three years. China will provide US$3 billion in international aid to developing countries to support the Covid-19 response and economic and social recovery," said Deputy Ambassador Zhao.

At a global health summit last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the international community to put people first and demonstrate a great sense of political responsibility and courage, and make extraordinary responses to an extraordinary challenge.

Deputy Ambassador Zhao said: "We will continue to provide vaccines to developing countries within our capacity. Bilateral relations between China and Zimbabwe have entered the path of rapid development.

"I would like to underscore the need to support each other. Bilateral projects including the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion, the New Parliament Building and pharmaceutical warehouse has been progressing smoothly."

China also commended President Mnangagwa for rolling out the vaccination programme smoothly.

"Most importantly with efforts from both sides, the vaccination programme of Zimbabwe has been rolled out smoothly ahead of many African countries.

"We congratulate Zimbabwe for its achievements made under the leadership of His Excellency President Mnangagwa," said Ambassador Zhao.

He also called for the immediate removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe imposed by the United States and its Western allies.

"We call upon those countries who imposed sanctions to lift the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe immediately."

Ambassador Zhao commended Zimbabwe for standing with China on a number of issues at international fora.

"We are strongly opposed to accusations against Zimbabwe, based on unsubstantiated claims. It is ridiculous that some certain politicians got the confidence to accuse other countries of human rights abuses," he said.