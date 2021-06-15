Botswana: Covid-19 Protocol Adherence Vital

14 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Lorato Gaofise

Mahalapye — Mahalapye Sub-district Council chairperson, Mr Bantlhasetse Merementsi, has appealed to councillors to continue encouraging constituents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking during a recent sub-district council meeting, Mr Merementsi said, 'let us all plead with our community to remain vigilant, disciplined and adhere to all the set COVID-19 protocols'.

In his presentation on the sub-district's COVID-19 situation, the acting Mahalapye District Health Management Team (DMHT) coordinator, Dr Maxwell Mungisi alerted about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Cumulatively, Dr Mungisi said the sub-district had registered 3 182 positive cases, 2 899 recoveries and 40 deaths, noting that there were 243 active cases, of which 47 were under facility isolation, whilst 196 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, a news release from Mahalapye DHMT also expressed concern about none adherance to the COVID-19 protocols and encouraged the community to follow the protocols to reduce chances of contracting the disease.

The release advised members of the public to wear facial masks correctly; all the time, regularly wash hands with clean water and soap or sanitize, keep the recommended social distance and reduce unnecessary movements.

Furthermore, it also stated that the sub-district had received the second consignment of Sinovac vaccine and would begin administering the second dose this week.

