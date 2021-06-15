Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid - Covid-19 Preventive Measures Extended Until June 27

14 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Governor of Sidi Bouzid Mohamed Sedki Bouaoun, on Monday, announced the extension of the application of preventive measures against the coronavirus from Monday, June 14 until Sunday, June 27.

The local committee to combat natural disasters and organise relief in Sidi Bouzid had decided at a meeting last June 2 a series of measures, including the closing of hammams and sports halls and the suspension of weekly markets in Sidi Bouzid, Meknassy and Souk Jedid.

It was also decided to extend the application of the measure on operation of only 30% of the capacity of cafes and restaurants in all delegations of the governorate and banning Shisha.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

