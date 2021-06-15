Liberia: Inter-Ministerial Rail Conference Ends in Monrovia

A three day joint International Ministerial conference between Liberia and neighboring Guinea has ended in Monrovia with the signing of a joint communiqué.

The communiqué highlights priority areas geared toward enhancing the transportation of mining products from Guinea, using Liberian port infrastructure.

The agreement represents a legal, institutional and operational framework between the two countries and is meant to secure the use of current and future infrastructure and/or transport services in Liberia by Guinean mining operators.

Additionally, it also facilitates the importation to Guinea by mining operators of goods used for mining projects in Guinea.

Speaking during the end of the conference, Guinean Minister of Mines and Geology, Abdoulaye Magassouba said he remains convinced that the agreement will impact the two countries meaningfully.

"At the political level, we will all succeed in this undertaking that we have decided to be a part of. I believe that the infrastructure, if the mines work, the infrastructural projects will only continue to work," he asserted.

According to him, before the end of July this year, the two heads states (Guinea and Liberia) will meet and further discuss the joint communiqué.

The conference was convened at the influence of President George Weah to work out the technical details for the acceleration of the implementation of the agreement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Minister of Mines and Energy Gesler Murray on the other hand appreciated his Guinean counterparts for taking up their time to collaborate in the formulation of the joint communiqué.

"It was in October 2019 when we signed this agreement. This project is one of our lucky numbers and we want to appreciate our two great leaders (President George Weah and Guinean President Alpha Condé)," he said.

According to him, the discussion surrounding the formulation of the agreement between the two countries started in 1973, stressing that he is happy that the project has come to reality under the Weah-led administration.

He indicated that the agreement will witness what he described as significant socioeconomic transformation between the two countries.

According to him, once the project is in motion, it will lead to an increase in job creation among the two countries.

At the same time, Murray assured President Weah that all will be done to ensure the agreement is actualized.

The Guinean delegation consisted of nine senior ministers, headed by the country's Foreign Minister, Ibrahim K. Kaba, who led Guinea's bilateral engagements. Heads of Guinean financial institutions also formed part of the delegation.

Last month, following the passage by the Liberian Legislature, the President Weah signed into law the act ratifying the framework agreement between both countries, which among other things will facilitate the transportation of agriculture products, people, goods and services.