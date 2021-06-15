Liberia: Cyrile Allen Blast Weah

The Chairman emeritus of the National Patriotic party-NPP, Chief Cyril Allen has expressed his total outrage at the Congress for Democratic Change government for not doing enough to take care of its citizens, but at the same time expressing optimism of victory in 2023.

He said it is important for job to be created than to take people in buses and go from one county to the other.

He made the statement last Sunday on a Facebook page after the return of president George Weah and team from the county tour in Lofa.

Chief Allen whose party, NPP is in collaboration with the CDC-(Coalition for Democratic Change) said it was wrong for the president and team to carry people with him on every county tour. Rather, he should go and meet people there and interact with them.

"These are some of the things that people should do. Get involve in exercise that will strengthen people and create jobs for your partisans and create an opportunity for them to put food on their table," he said.

He added; not to be following behind him in one bus or one everywhere he goes and claim that he has the numbers

"You do not have any numbers. I have told the president that you are not carrying people, you are going to meet people there and be with the people at that level," he said.

He continued; "It is good that we started the exercise(county tour) and is ending now. The results are good and encouraging."

But he turned to the opposition: "Let it be known that the CDC, talking of 2023, is a formidable force and we are prepared for whatever eventuality that will come because we see that in the four years of our administration, no opposition group has demonstrated any capacity to be able to do anything for the people of this country because they have done nothing for themselves, done nothing for their partisans."

He continued: "they are just bickering about what is not happening in government. What the government is not doing."

According to him, there is no excuse for them, (opposition) to not excel the political ladder. "You must demonstrate a lot more" he concluded.