Rwanda: Tennis - Umulisa to Lead Rwanda's Team at Billie Jean King Cup

36-year-old female tennis veteran Joselyn Umulisa will lead the team that will represent Rwanda at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup, a tennis tournament that will take place in Lithuania.

The tournament runs from June 15 through 19 at the SEB Arena in Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania.

Umulisa is the most experienced tennis player having participated in different national and international tournaments before.

Other players on the team include; Meghan Ingabire, Olive Tuyisenge and Sonia Tuyishime.

The four-woman team leaves Kigali on Saturday, and are expected to fight to earn promotion to Group II next season.

The competition will be played in a round-robin format where there will be five groups comprised of four teams each.

The teams that will top their respective groups will take part in play-offs draw to determine which two final teams will be promoted to Group 2 for the next season.

"It's the highest team competition in the world and it measures the level of (tennis) development in each participating country," Umulisa said.