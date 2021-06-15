Seychelles: Cable and Wireless Seychelles Offering Fast 5g Package

15 June 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Almost a year after the introduction of its 5G network, Cable and Wireless Seychelles, a local telecommunication company, is offering a data package covering areas on Mahe, the main island.

Cable and Wireless Seychelles launched its 5G network in July last year in partnership with Huawei, a Chinese multinational telecommunications company.

The public relations executive, Bella Damou, told SNA recently that "the CWS 5G network has been up and running since then, but the company was waiting for suitable packages to offer to its customers."

The unlimited packages being offered is 5G-100, at a cost of SCR 4,950, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

"We offer up to 1.2Gbps data speed for 100GB. After you have used up the 100GB, you get unlimited data at a reduced speed, and you also have unlimited local calls and local SMS," said Damou.

In the initial plan, the 5G network was to cover the three most populated islands of Seychelles, Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.

"Due to the pandemic, CWS had to halt most of its projects. For now, the 5G network covers the following areas: Perseverance 1, Beau Vallon Promenade, Victoria, Roche Caiman, Eden Island and the Airport," said Damou.

She said that for people to experience the 5G, they will need a 5G-enabled device and subscribe to the network.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology and it promises to enhance the speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks. It can be 10 to 100 times faster than a typical cellular connection and a physical fibre-optic cable going into a house.

"The main advantages of 5G over other technologies are more incredible speed in the transmissions, lower latency, and therefore greater capacity of remote execution, allowing you to experience the digital applications, in real-time, and a more significant number of connected devices," said Damou.

After the launch last year, there were complaints that the 5G network has slowed down other internet packages.

"Due to the pandemic, our lifestyle has changed. Many of us have been working from home and internet usage has spread out throughout the day. The internet need has changed; before customers mainly were browsing, now there is more streaming happening, be it for online schooling, Netflix, YouTube, and many more. We will not phase out other existing packages, but we would look for ways to provide our customers with better service," said Damou.

