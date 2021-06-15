South Africa: MKMVA Vows to Defy ANC's Disbandment Decision

analysis

Amid efforts to unite the party's former combatants, the ANC has decided to disband the leadership of the MKMVA and MK Council. MKMVA leaders say they're not going anywhere and won't bow to a 'dictatorship'.

The split between the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the MK Council was on display in February when the MKMVA deployed its members to former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home, vowing to protect him from arrest after he defied a Constitutional Court order and failed to appear at the Zondo Commission.

While MKMVA members acted like Zuma's private militia, the MK Council called on the ANC to discipline the former president for undermining the Zondo Commission and the Constitutional Court.

In a meeting on Monday, the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) informed both groups of former MK combatants they would be disbanded and a "preparatory committee", led by party veterans, would assume control ahead of an elective MKMVA conference, aimed at uniting the divergent groups, which is expected to be held later in 2021.

MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe has vowed to defy the NWC's decision, which he claims is factional, unlawful and illegitimate and favours the MK Council.

In a statement issued by...