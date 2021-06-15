South Africa: This Week - Youth Day Walks of Resistance and Reflection On the Impact of Civil Society

analysis

This week marks the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising - young people will take to the streets in various parts of the country to voice their demands around burning issues. Meanwhile, civil society will reflect on its role in building legitimacy in African states and how to stand in solidarity with Palestine.

"I don't have a dream job any more. It's all about survival now. It's not about having a dream job because that's impossible. I wish South Africa would take the youth seriously... trust us and groom us. We are not lazy. We take the opportunities so give them to us."

This is according to Zuko Ntsonkotha, one of the young people who spoke to Maverick Citizen in the lead-up to Youth Day 2021. They shared their experience of working hard to educate themselves only to be let down as the government and businesses put obstacles in their way. Youth unemployment is 74.7% in South Africa.

On 16 June, South Africa will mark the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising. Here are some of the ways young people in 2021 will spend the day:

Gauteng youngsters are meeting in the Makause informal settlement in Ekurhuleni at 9am to...