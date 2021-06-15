South Africa: Mitchelle Mhaka - Arming the Youth With Knowledge Is Critical in Fostering a Good Climate for Change

14 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

A young activist is spreading the word about the climate crisis and related issues among the youth.

Mitchelle Mhaka's greatest wish is to see a time when it's no longer necessary to fight with the government about climate-related issues.

Yet, given her experience, Mhaka's wish is unlikely to come true anytime soon.

So, until then, the 21-year-old educational coordinator for the African Climate Alliance (ACA) has taken it upon herself to become an information hub for young people who want to learn about climate change and issues related to it.

The ACA is a youth-led advocacy group based in the Western Cape that has a strong focus on disseminating information about climate and environmental issues.

Since its inception, the organisation has been demanding leaders and political heads to be accountable in dealing with the current climate crisis.

It hopes to expand its reach to a much older audience by reaching out to more communities in the Western Cape and by having a presence in the rest of the country. The alliance hopes that one day all South Africans will really understand what the future holds, especially if nothing is done to...

