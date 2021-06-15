South Africa: Confessions of a White South African On Youth Day in 2021

opinion

My comfortable home, the area in which I live, the car I hop into without even thinking about it, the Zoom Pilates session I participated in last night, the tasty and nutritious food I eat, my access to excellent healthcare when I need it, the green belt I'll walk in this evening, even my ability to write like this... I take them all for granted, but in one way or another they are all the product of apartheid, the demon child born of white privilege.

We've all seen it 100 times or more: Sam Nzima's iconic photo of Mbuyisa Makhubo carrying the dying 12-year-old Hector Pieterson, shot by police while attending a peaceful protest in Soweto against the use of Afrikaans as the medium of teaching.

Where was I on 16 June 1976 when this was happening? My nine-year-old self was living a (by comparison) blissful life in the suburbs of Pretoria, completely oblivious to what was going on. (It may be hard for readers who had very different experiences from me or those who are younger than me to believe this, but as a child growing up in white South Africa at that time, before the invention of the...