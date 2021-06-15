Tanzania: 15 Arrested Over an Illegal Pipeline At Main Flow Meter Fat Dar Port

14 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — 15 people have been arrested and are being questioned over allegations of connecting an illegal pipe to facilitated fuel theft at main oil flow meter at the Port in Kigamboni.

This was revealed during a surprise visit to the plant conducted on Monday, June 13, 2021 by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla.

During the visit, RC Makalla was accompanied by Kigamboni District Commissioner, Sara Msafiri and leaders of the Defense and Security Committee led by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Jumanne Muliro.

The Citzen has witnessed how the suspects dug a hole and connected the pipe to the main pipeline from the port to the 'flow meter' which is under the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

RC Makalla said he had received information from the regional Defense and Security Committee on how sand trucks and pebbles were converted into fuel tanks.

He said the suspects had been using the vehicles; "Inside they put an oil tank and then at the top they cover it with pebbles or sand to hide what they are carrying."

"I commend the Kigamboni District Defense and Security Committee led by the District Commissioner for the hard work they have done in arresting the 15 suspects and they are still investigating and more arrests will be made," he said.

Makalla also instructed the police force to step up their efforts to identify those involved in the theft.

"Whether inside our government institutions or outside, we have to conduct ithis operation to end this network," he said.

"We have witnessed the way a person builds his house with security cameras and garages and connects to an oil pipe, this is an economic sabotage," said the RC.

For his part, the Special Zone Commander of Dar es Salaam, Jumanne Muliro said the matter had already reached the top government authorities and a special commission was set up to investigate so when the investigation is completed they will issue a full report.

