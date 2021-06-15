Tanzania: President Samia Lays Foundation Stone for SGR Construction Project Linking Lake and Inland Ports

An ongoing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) coustruction project from Fela, Misungwi District in Mwanza to Isaka dry port in Shinyanga is expected to provide 11,000 job opportunities to Tanzania immediately after completion of 3.2tri/- modern lines.

Speaking after laying a foundation stone for the construction of the fifth lot of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at Misungwi, Mwanza, President Samia Suluhu Hassan advised wananchi to grab the oppotunities that will emerge from the strategic project.

Furthermore the President said that apart from the employment opportunities, the project will address transportation challenges and unlock other region's opportunities.

"This project will cut down traveling hours between Mwanza and Dar es Salaam from the current 17 hours to eight hours using this train or rail; it will also reduce shipping costs by 40 percent," she added.

However, there will be a trickle down effect to the price of goods, thanks to the reduction of shipping cost, according to the President.