Gambia: 1st Div. League Update - Fortune Draw Again, Wallidan Registers Biggest Win

The Week 19 of the ongoing Gambia Football Federation Division One League got off to a breathtaking pace as fans watching under the floodlights at the Independence Stadium saw a magnificent 12 goal scored in just 3 encounters, averaging 4 per game.

The league leaders, Fortune FC were forced into another draw by Gambia Ports Authority, with Brikama United defeated by Elite United, while Wallidan registered the biggest win over the weekend after beaten Gambia Armed Forces 5-2.

Fortune FC still maintain the lead at the top with 39 points, seven points, ahead of second place Elite United who have 32 points, while Brikama United dropped 3rd position with 31 points.

Meanwhile, the late game between Marimoo and Gamtel on Thursday, was called off due to power outage. Marimoo are 10th and Gamtel 13th on 18 and 16 points respectively.

In the early kickoff on Friday, Fortune FC were forced to a 1-1 draw by GPA.

The Ferry Boys dominated possession and could have easily won the game. Tijan Marr put the Petroleum Boys in front in the 54th minute but Ports restored parity through Bakary Jatta.

GPA are 6th position on 26 points from 18 outings, while Fortune remain top on 39 points.

However, the best encounter over the weekend has seen Wallidan heavily defeated Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 5-2 in the late encounter on Friday.

The Army fired in two goals in two minutes with Lamin Darboe netting a brace in the 14th and 16th minute respectively.

The Blue Boys (Wallidan) stunned the Soldiers scoring 5 unanswered goals, Salim Ceesay and John Mendy scored in the 23th and 26th minute respectively to make sure it was 2 all at the break with Baka Ceesay saving a spot kick from Abdoulie Manneh.

Upon resumption of play, Wallidan completed the turn around with three second half goals. Abdoulie Manneh made amends for his penalty miss to give his side the lead in the 68th minute.

Substitute Kaba Gibba and Alagie Gibba scored two late goals to turn the game on its head in the 88th and 90th minute for the Gambian record Champions (Wallidan) to move to seventh position with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Hawks FC defeated Waa Banjul 1-0 in the earlier game played on Saturday.

Young start Pa Faal scored the game's only goal for Hawks FC in the 29th minute of the first half to help his side registered their fourth win of the season.

This defeat has made it six losses to the Banjul-based team, Waa Banjul, while Hawks also suffered seven defeats in the season so far.

This result moved Hawks FC to 9th position with 20 points, five points behind Waa Banjul, who sit 8th position with 25 points levelling with Wallidan.

Elsewhere, 10-man Tallinding United held Real de Banjul to a barren goalless draw in the second encounter played on Saturday.

Both teams came into the game to extend their positions in the league but neither side were able to capitalise on their chances created, with Real creating most of the goal scoring chances after missing a penalty spot in the 63rd minute of the game just before Tallinding United conceded a red card in the 50th minute.

This result maintains Real de Banjul on 4th position with 29 points, while Tallinding United moved to 10th position with 18 points levelling Banjul United and Marimoo with both a game-in-hand.

Elsewhere, the final game on the fixtures will take place today, 14 June 2021 with Banjul United taking on basement side BK Milan at the Late Ousman Saho Field at Old Yundum.