Gambia: BAC Inaugurates D21m Office Complex

The Brikama Area Council (BAC) recently inaugurated its new office complex at a ceremony held at the council's ground in Brikama.

The 21 million dalasis new office complex, according to officials, is one the seven priority projects under the Rural Infrastructural Development Project (RIDP). The project includes the completed construction of the Nema Kunku Market, Kusamai- Bajagarr gravel road, Brikama Car park, rear access road, pavement of Brikama Police Station-Church junction, Sukuta Mariama Kunda road and the Wellingara Latrikunda road. These projects are implemented by The Gambia Agency for Management of Public Works (GAMWORKS) with counterpart contribution of D8, 878, 756.16 by Brikama Area Council.

The newly constructed edifice, according to officials, will give the right infrastructure for workforce and customers, thereby increasing collaborations and innovation to increase productivity and value of the council.

Giving a vote of thanks on behalf of the CEO, Adama Bojang, director of Planning at BAC, reminded that the projects are implemented by GAMWORKS with counterpart contribution of D8, 878, 756.16 by BAC.

"In addition, to improve productivity, this new office complex will in no small measure contribute to the value of the council, it will provide the right platform for increased social interaction for employees and there by facilitating rapid professional growth."

Bojang thanked GAMWORKS for their continued support to council, especially in the realisation of their infrastructural developments.

Lamin Sanneh, governor of West Coast Region, commended BAC, GAMWORKS and government of The Gambia by extension, for the laudable step taken to ensure that the building is contructed to increase services delivery.

Development, he said, cannot be in isolation, adding that it has to be done in partnership.

"The building is here to boost our morale and give us support by making tax payment for the community easily. Thus, I challenge everyone to take ownership of the project as the building belongs to every person in WCR especially the tax payers from Kalagi to Kartong."

Sheriffo Sonko, Chief Executive Officer of BAC, described the inauguration as historic and timely, noting that Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the completion of the project.

"The project would not be possible without the effort of the community of WCR by paying their taxes on time."

BAC CEO thanked the government of President Adama Barrow and all those who in one way or the other contributed to the implementation of the project.

Also speaking, Omar Gaye, director of GAMWORKS, said the contractor for the project was Kurubally Construction and started since 2015, at a tune of D21 million.

"There are over 40 offices, two conference rooms, and an assembly hall, among other facilicities in the building."

Chairperson of National Assembly Select Committee on Enforcing the implementation of government projects, Sulayman Saho acknowledged that the purpose of the project is to ensure that taxpayers' monies are put into good use and to see to it that projects ratified in parliament are implemented in the best interest of the Gambians.

