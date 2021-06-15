Gambian Sprinters Continue Road to Tokyo in Paris

14 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Gambia sprinters Adama Jammeh, Ebrima Camara and Sengan Jobe arrived in Paris, France on Saturday to continue their fight for qualification to Tokyo.

Given that the African Championships have been cancelled, their only chance to qualify is to compete in Europe.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) fully funded their trip and the athletic training center in Dakar facilitated their participation in these competitions.

They will return to Banjul at the end of June to early July, when qualifications would have ended and their Tokyo participation would be determined.

Upon their arrival in Paris, they had their first race with Ebrima Camara finishing with a timing of 10.17. Adama Jammeh clocked 10.25 while Sengan Jobe recorded a timing of 10.41 seconds.

During their second race, Camara improved on his timing by a second, finish on a timing of 10.16 seconds while Adama crossed the finish line with a timing of 10.32 seconds.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X