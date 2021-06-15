Gambian Sprinters Continue Road to Tokyo in Paris

Gambia sprinters Adama Jammeh, Ebrima Camara and Sengan Jobe arrived in Paris, France on Saturday to continue their fight for qualification to Tokyo.

Given that the African Championships have been cancelled, their only chance to qualify is to compete in Europe.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) fully funded their trip and the athletic training center in Dakar facilitated their participation in these competitions.

They will return to Banjul at the end of June to early July, when qualifications would have ended and their Tokyo participation would be determined.

Upon their arrival in Paris, they had their first race with Ebrima Camara finishing with a timing of 10.17. Adama Jammeh clocked 10.25 while Sengan Jobe recorded a timing of 10.41 seconds.

During their second race, Camara improved on his timing by a second, finish on a timing of 10.16 seconds while Adama crossed the finish line with a timing of 10.32 seconds.