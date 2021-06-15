Gambia: GID Nabs 37 Suspected Migrants

Mamanding Dibba, the public relations officer of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) told The Point in interview that 37 suspected West Africans migrants were on Wednesday arrested as they were about to embark on the irregular journey to Europe

"They were waiting for a boat from Senegal to go to the Canary Island through the 'backway', the Immigration spokesperson told The Point.

"There were 28 Gambians among them, six minors and one woman, one Senegalese and 10 Sierra Leoneans including two female."

At the time of going to the press, discussions were on going for their release on bail.