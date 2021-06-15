Gambia: SBN Ends Training On Processing, Labeling, Food Safety

Members of Sun Business Network Gambia Chapter recently concluded a two-day capacity building on nutrition, processing, labeling, food safety and standard in business operations.

Held at National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), the training which attracted several business operators, was designed to bring participants under one platform to network and share issues related to their businesses to meet standard and attract larger markets within and beyond.

At the closing, Lamin Drammeh, Food Technology Specialist and representative of World Food Programme (WFP) said that United Nations has declared that everyone should have access to affordable, diverse, safe and healthy diet.

Drammeh explained that food businesses have a very important role to play in ensuring that the food people eat is not only fit for consumption but also nutritious.

"The impact of this training is huge because nutrition is important and studies have shown that the country is facing malnutrition especially micro-nutrient deficiency. We should all play a key role in ensuring that there is prevention on micro-nutrient deficiency in the country."

He called on all to be careful on the kind of food 'we consume', adding that in terms of food safety people should be ready to access safe and nutritious food.

The importance of a standard, he added, is to help the country protect the consumers on the kind of foods that are processed.

He reminded that WFP and partners like UNICEF, NaNA, FAO and WHO have placed numerous emphasis on food and nutrition security and thus created strategies.

Pa Modou Phall, Executive Director of NaNA, expressed appreciation with the achievement registered thus far, reminding that when people talk about food business, the small-scale businesses play a major role.

He called on the government to recognise small medium enterprises as key players in the country's development crusade.

"You are generating income for the nation and creating employment for people. You are the person, who doesn't only create employment for youth and women, but you also contribute immensely to food and nutrition security."

Phall explained that without national food security, their objective of improving or salvaging The Gambia from malnutrition is next to zero.

Aji Fatou Bobb, president of SBN expressed similar sentiments, urging participants to implement the knowledge gained in their various workplaces.