Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Seven Cases Out of 894 Pcr Tests Registered

13 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness have carried out 894 PCR tests as at 17 00hrs today.

The results are as follows:

- Four cases have been detected as a result of ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. The persons are residents of Petit Raffray (2) and Mon Loisir (2) and were already in quarantine.

- Three cases were registered following screening tests in COVID-19 Testing Centres. They are residents of Terre Rouge (2) and Vallée des Prêtres (1).

A total of 1 048 people have contracted COVID-19 since 05 March and 666 of them, considered cured, have returned home.

The country has 366 active cases to date and as at this afternoon, only 45 of them were admitted to the New ENT Hospital due to pre-existing comorbidities or mild symptoms requiring medical monitoring.

