Mauritius: Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Meets Minister Ganoo

press release

The Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Mauritius, Mr Ahmed Abdulaziz M. Bin Salamah, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, this morning, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Ahmed Abdulaziz M. Bin Salamah underlined that discussions with the Minister focused on increasing opportunities and support from the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi in the tourism, agricultural, and marine aquaculture, and environmental sectors.

He further stated that they spoke about the donations made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Mauritius in terms of medical equipment donation, as well as the technical and financial support provided in response to the MV Wakashio oil spill.

The Consul General also assured that Saudi citizens and non-Saudi citizens residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are looking forward to visit Mauritius as soon as the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 gets back to normal. He indicated that there has been a considerable increase in the number of tourists from Saudi Arabia from 2019 to 2020.

He also underlined that Minister Ganoo reiterated his gratitude to the Government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the support extended to Mauritius in various spheres of collaboration, in particular the increase in the number of Hajj visas allocated to Mauritians in 2019 and the assistance provided to Mauritian pilgrims by the Kingdom authorities.