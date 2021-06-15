Mauritius: Covid-19 - 77 Positive Cases Recorded

press release

The laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 3 346 PCR tests yesterday, 12 June 2021. These results were obtained late in the night.

58 cases have been detected on Day 7 in quarantine. These patients were negative on admission and 40 of them are foreign employees from Princes Tuna.

17 cases detected in quarantine on Day 0.

One case detected during a routine screening at Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital.

One case detected in the COVID-19 Testing Centre at Dr. A.G. Jeetoo Hospital.

A total of 1041 have been infected by the COVID-19 since 5 March and out of these, 657 patients considered cured have returned home.

The number of active cases at the local level is 368 and as at this afternoon only 64 patients have been admitted to the New ENT Hospital, either with mild symptoms or due to pre-existing comorbidities, requiring medical surveillance.