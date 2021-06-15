Gambia: Jarra West End Gunjur Utd 14 Match Unbeaten Run in 2nd Tier

Jarra West on Friday ended Gunjur United's fourteen match unbeaten run in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Jarra based-club whipped the Coastal Town boys 2-0 in their week twenty-two fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to end Gunjur United's 14 match unbeaten run in the country's second tier.

Jarra West were striving for survival in the second division league prior to their match with Gunjur United, who are competing for promotion to the first division league next season.

The Jarra based-club scored two brilliant goals in the second half of the match without Gunjur United replying to snatch a resounding victory over the Coastal Town boys to move one place above relegation zone with 21 points after twenty-two league matches.

Gunjur United remained third-spot on the second division league table with 36 points despite slipping to Jarra West 2-0.

The Coastal Town boys will be ambitious to win their next league fixture to maintain their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.