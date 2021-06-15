Gambia: Ouattara Receives Tangara As Barrow's Special Envoy

President Alassane Ouattara on Friday received Dr. Momadou Tangara, Gambia's Foreign Affairs minister who delivered to the Ivorian leader a special message from President Adama Barrow.

He told the press president Barrow was consulting him on certain burning issues.

"We thank President Ouattara for the support and advice he has given to his colleague during the impasse and the role ECOWAS played."

"President Barrow said experience is not taught at the university, it's always good to learn from experienced people."

"We discussed ways to reinforce bilateral cooperation of the two countries and interested matters between the two countries to have a common goal."

We discussed also burning issues in the subregion and how best to move forward."

Foreign Minister Tangara has visited a number of West African countries to deliver special message from President Barrow to his colleagues to strengthen bilateral cooperation and how best to solve burning issues in the subregion.