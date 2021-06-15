Gambia: Leigh Properties Opens New Building Materials Shop

In their bid to contribute their quota to the development of the country's real estate business and construction development in general, Leigh Properties Company has opened a new building materials shop in Latiriya along the Jabang highway.

Musa Leigh, Chief Executive Officer of Leigh Properties Company said the objective is to contribute to the development of the country's construction sector.

Musa Sanneh, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Leigh Properties, described investment especially in building materials as lucrative and thriving in the country, adding that it creates employment and enhances quality delivery in the area of construction.

"Our main area of investment is to create employment for youth and to eradicate unemployment in the country," he stated.

Kaddijatou Bah, senior marketing manager of Leigh Properties said investing in businesses has been their long-term plan and that their coming into the scene is to satisfy customers in all areas.

"We sold two estates in less than one year because of the trust and confidence people have in us," she said.

Yaya Bah, Marketing and Research Analyst for the company said they established the company to eradicate youth unemployment, which is the reason why they are into different businesses.

Bah explained that building materials have a role to play in this day and age, especially with the advent of modern technology.

"There is no field of engineering conceivable without the use of building materials," he concluded.

Established in June 2018 by Musa Leigh, Leigh Properties started operations with eight staff and today, the company is one of the fastest-rising players in the building construction sector.