Gambia: Fatou Jaw Manneh Reacts to Her Appointment

Fatou Jaw Manneh, the newly appointed honourary adviser on Strategic Communications Development and Emerging Social Issues, has reacted to her appointment, telling The Point that she was very pleased with the appointment.

"I am very pleased for the appointment. President Barrow has always been offering and calling me for work. I have to finally take the call and add my quota. I am overwhelmed with greetings from well-wishers. I thank them all and I am elated to join a team of dedicated Gambians in pushing the president's development agenda forward."

"I am already engaged in community development projects, so this will just formalise it and align it with challenges facing the government. On the emergency list is the maternal mortality crisis in the country, our women are dying daily in hospitals and majority are young mothers. So, this is sending panic into communities. This must be looked into. Also, the environmental disaster facing our coastal towns plus land issues causing turmoil in the communities. IEC must step up and take Diaspora voting seriously. Gambians all over the world must be able to vote regardless of their residence. I hope these can be looked into asap. I am thrilled and honoured to join this government. To know that my opinion counts to the President means a lot to me and we are all behind him in national development. Now, let's go to work!"