Gambia: Rainbow Foundation Supports Bulock Health Facility

Rainbow Foundation, a donor foundation established by a Netherland businessman and philanthropist, for the past three years has constructed a health center at Bullock village and over the weekend inaugurated four-bedroom apartments for the nurses of the Centre.

Mr. Wim Annen, chairman of Rainbow Foundation explained that he is a businessman and looking for poor people in order to help them. He stated that for the past 21 years, he came to the country on five occasions in which they had implemented lot of projects. He said all the people he brought to the Gambia liked the support and are rendering the same support to the people.

"We came to the country in order to know the needs of people. We can do more because there are a lot of people in the Netherlands who have the intention to assist the country. Gambia is a poor country but has very friendly people whom I love. I am a member of four foundations that are working in the country. If I form a foundation and realise that is doing well, I stop and let others continue with it and I start a new one."

He confirmed that the next community the foundation will support is Bafuloto.

Penda Sowe of Rainbow, also expressed delight and thanked the foundation under the leadership of Mr. Wim. She called on the Village Development Committee (VDC) to make the place very clean, adding that it's part of health and whenever one speaks about health, the place should be clean and well organised.

"I want them to make sure that the structure remains standard as well make the best use of the facility. By doing so, it will encourage the donors to continue supporting the country because we want more. Most of our projects focus on education and health."

She continued that with the construction of the living rooms, patients can have easy access nurses, while calling on the government to help the center with more staff.

Mustapha Sima, representative of the Regional Health Directorate, welcomed the gesture, saying it would help in providing services to the health workers. He added that the health workers faced difficulties in the past years, but noted that they were trying to solve the issue.

"The regional directorate is aware of the problems in Bullock's minor health center. It's the work of the health ministry to build the houses but we are financially constrained. We are also aware that there is only one nurse in the facility but we are as well constrained with staffing.

Salieu Barry, chairman of Bulock Health Committee, expressed delight and thanked the Rainbow foundation for the great support. He continued to thank the villagers for their kind support in the construction of the building and the enabling environment created by the Gambia government. He called on the people to make the best use of the facility at all times.