Liberia: 'President Weah Went On Political Jamboree in Lofa'

Former Deputy presidential Press Secretary during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Abel Plackie has described the recent Lofa County tour by President George Weah as political jamboree.

Mr. Plackie, during the ending of former President Sirleaf's Administration in 2017, he and other government officials were a part of the county tour, basically to appreciate the citizens for upholding the peace and stability of the during her leadership.

According to Plackie, Former President Sirleaf did not take along with her buses of supporters in those counties unlike President Weah.

Speaking Friday June 11, 2021 on Truth FM State of Nation Program the Former Deputy Presidential Press Secretary said during the recent Lofa County Tour by President Weah, it was observed that partisans of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), government Officials , friends who all went along with the president to make it look like the citizens turned out in their numbers of which according to him was not a reality.

He said president Weah and his followers went on a jamboree in Lofa to spent millions of Liberian Dollars without tangible results.

According to him, the County tour should have been the opportunity for the President to get firsthand information from the people , those things that are affecting the progress of their lives and the development of the county.

He said what was displayed by the President and his followers were pure party they went for instead of the real issues that are affecting their lives mainly the certification of their senator-elect.

Mr. Plackie furthered that the millions of Liberian dollars that were given for celebration by the President during the county tour in Lofa could have been use to make some interventions on those schools within the districts that are faced with serious challenges.

He also used the interview to urged president Weah to remove those incompetent Government officials who are not performing but are praise singers something he is not helping the Liberian leader and the CDC.

But during president George Weah Lofa County Citizen's interaction there were Town Hall meetings were the citizens presented their petition to the President.

During those town hall meetings the Liberian leader assured the citizens of Lofa County of his Government commitment to provide those basic developmental projects that include road connectivity , building of schools, the building of markets, hospitals and gratitude to the citizens for voting him during the 2017 elections .