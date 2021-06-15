Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Zimbabwe Listed Among Safe Destinations for Travelling

14 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Zimbabwe has received a donation of Personal Protective Equipment from New Avakash to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Natpharm earlier, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr. John Mangwiro said according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Zimbabwe has moved to Level 1 which is low risk up from Level 4 which is very high risk.

"I am glad to announce that Zimbabwe is recognized among the top African countries that have managed to minimize the spreading of Covid-19 by successfully implementing preventative measures against the deadly virus. Our efforts have not gone unnoticed as the US's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now ranks Zimbabwe among safe countries with the lowest COVID-19 risk for travelers, according to an updated travel advisory. According to CDC, Zimbabwe moved to Level 1 which is low risk, up from Level 4, which is very high risk," said Dr. Mangwiro.

He also expressed gratitude to New Avakash for complementing the government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

The donation consists of Medical Supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 80 000 nasal swabs, 11 600 Universal transport Medium Specimen Tubes, 1 920 KN95 Face Masks, 350 Infra-red thermometers, 300 000 three ply face masks, 4 100 face shields and 1240 reusable scrubs.

The Medical Supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be distributed to public health care facilities throughout the country.

