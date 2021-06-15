Zimbabwe: Natpharm Implementing Govt's Vision

Government says the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (Natpharm) is being positioned to manufacture, store and distribute drugs in line with the vision of transforming the country into an upper middle income society.

This was said by Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro at the Natpharm offices in Harare this morning where he officially received medical supplies donated by Newavakash International to the Government.

"Natpharm is transforming in the direction that the Government is going," said Dr Mangwiro.

"Orders are now getting to the last rural health centre in Zimbabwe, delivered by Natpharm. Transforming from a system where things were being delivered three times a year, now they are delivering things as per request."

"I am happy to say that I also saw the plant. In two weeks' time Natpharm will be producing detergents and sanitisers in the rightful direction where we said Natpharm should be doing, that is manufacturing, storage and distribution.

"So, they are fulfilling this and they are working together with Harare Institute of Technology, one of our universities. This is the direction the country is being taken by His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa," said Dr Mangwiro.