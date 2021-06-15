Zimbabwe: Chigumbura Appointed Ambassador

14 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Elton Chigumbura has been appointed ambassador for international children charity organisation, Street Child United.

Chigumbura recently retired from international cricket to concentrate on grassroots development with his Elton Chigumbura Academy.

He joins a list of volunteers and luminaries who work with the global organisation to tackle the widespread stigma street-connected children face.

They also raise awareness and understanding of their situation, so that they are protected, respected and supported to realise their full potential in life.

"After playing cricket for my country for many years, I am now dedicated to developing the sport at a grassroots level.

"I believe that nurturing talent can have a profound impact, not just in finding the next generation of cricket stars, but by supporting youth - especially those who are vulnerable - to become all-rounders in life! Honoured to be a part of the Street Child United family and supporting their work," said Chigumbura.

Street Child United use the power of sport to make a positive change in the lives of children living in the street globally.

"Life on the streets for these children is filled with danger. Instead of receiving support, they are often blamed for their situation and stigmatised.

"As a result, they face violence and abuse. Although they are vulnerable, they are also resourceful and resilient - but are denied the opportunities they need to realise their potential," the organisation said on their brochure.

Other sporting ambassadors for the organisation include former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, legendary ex-Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson, English football icon David Beckham, four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson, ex-India national team captain Sourav Ganguly, among many other luminaries.

"The United Nations sees sport as an important and powerful tool with the potential to progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Street Child United supports the SDGs.

"We use sport to bring street children together in a safe space where they can be seen and their voices can be heard. Ahead of the world's biggest sporting competitions, like the FIFA World Cup, we put on international sports events, specifically for street-connected children."

