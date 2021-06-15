Tanzania: Mwinyi, Mpango for Prosperous Union

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi yesterday held talks with the Union Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango at the Zanzibar State House, where the leaders stressed on protection of environment.

They also insisted on the need to strengthen relations between the two sides of the Union, particularly in resolving challenges.

According to a press statement from the State House, both leaders expressed satisfaction with current and existing partnerships, which has led to most challenges being addressed in a short period of time.

"We are now on track to have challenges in the Union put at our back, this is good for our development strategies," Dr Mwinyi said, as he also talked about ongoing efforts in conserving the environment.

Dr Mwinyi explained that environmental degradation is not something that should be under-looked and mocked, especially in the islands of Unguja and Pemba, where land is small.

"We need to work closely in safeguarding our environment along with having workable plans to minimise impacts of climate change," he said.

He said that there has been good cooperation between Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland even in non-Union matters, which provides opportunities and enables ministries on both sides to share experience and learn from each other in various areas.

This was the first time Dr Mpango visited Zanzibar since his appointment, therefore it was another opportunity for Dr Mwinyi to congratulate the Union Vice-President.

"We look forward to stronger relations, as we all work to achieve development goals," said Dr Mwinyi.

In reaction to Mwinyi's statement, Dr Mpango thanked the President of Zanzibar and all the people of Zanzibar for the warm welcome he received from his arrival in Island.

Dr Mpango also congratulated President Mwinyi along with ruling party CCM for the landslide victory in the 2020 General Election. The Vice-President is in Zanzibar to meet with executives in institutions that deal with Union issues.

He expressed his satisfaction with the actions being taken by President Mwinyi as regards to economic growth initiatives amid Covid-19, a pandemic devastating the world.

"The economic growth remains stable with an average inflation rate," he said.

Mr Mpango also congratulated Mwinyi for his focus on 'blue economy' which includes developing and investing in marine resources, fisheries, aquaculture, port infrastructure, tourism and other sectors for economic growth.

"I also applaud President Mwinyi's good leadership, his resolve to fight against corruption, and laziness. He is also firm on government spending and improvement of social services including health, education and water," he said.