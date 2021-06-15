Namibia: Agronomic Board Hands Over 14 School Gardens Across the Country

14 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) officially handed over the School Garden Funding Project (SGFP) to the Auas Primary School on 9 June.

The Board said Auas Primary School is among the 14 beneficiaries of the one school per region selected for the project.

"All the nominated schools were evaluated to determine their suitability of benefiting from the project by both the NAB and he Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the selection criteria mainly focusing on schools with the most vulnerable children in the region," they said, adding that schools with reliable source of water for irrigation and that are active in agriculture were chosen.

They further said that to ensure inclusivity and a fair selection process of the 14 school to be funded through the project, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture as the main custodian of schools nominated 42 schools to be assessed in-line with the NAB nomination guidelines, hence a total of 42 schools were nominated for assessment.

Anna Nghipondoka (left) Minister of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) delivered the keynote address at the recent handover at the Auas Primary School .

