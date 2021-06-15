Liberia: Monrovia, Houston to Establish Sister City Ties

A four-member delegation from Taxes, the United States of America is in the country under the auspices of the Monrovia City government to hold talk with Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee and subsequently tour Monrovia and its environs.

Addressing a news conference Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Monrovia City Hall, the head of the delegation and honorary council of Georgia, Ambassador Cynthia Lynn Blandford said the purpose of the visit to Liberia is to assess Monrovia and hold bilateral talk with the city government in order to establish sister-city agreement for close cooperation.

"Our visit is to segment the establishment of a sisterly city relationship that will foster mutual benefits that will find solutions to the challenges that engulf the two cities.

To provide financial or in kind support to community-led programs that advance the aim of the sister-city relationship, and to further promote key priorities that are relevant to the two cities", Amb. Blandford explained.

She applauded the Government of Liberia through Mayor Koijee for what she terms ongoing wonderful work for the people of Liberia, saying "We're being watching you and the government and we are excited for the wonderful job [you] continue to do for the great people of this country."

Amb. Blandford described herself as a Liberian that once lived in Yekepa, Nimba County, and had worked in Liberia for over 40 years, saying, "I taught schools and even attended the State-run University of Liberia under the then President Dr. Amos C. Sawyer before obtaining a scholarship to travel to the United States, so let me be clear, this is my home."

She said the visit here is also to encourage and publicize existing exchanges between the two cities so they can grow to benefit a cross section of their respective citizens.

Besides, we are going to be working very closely with the Mayor for both Africans and Americans to come back to this country, because this is our country and we must therefore tell our own story, she added.

Ms. Blandford further explained the purpose of the sister-city relationship is to generate operation of the cities, serve as a conduit for information, and to identify things in the two cities that can generate connection, social partnership so this is just the beginning.

Also making remarks, international trade development council Mr. Val Thompson, who delivered a special message on behalf of the Mayor of Houston, said the mayor is very excited to seeing the sisters city relationship comes to fruition, and it is an extra feeling to visit Liberia, and be part of the country's development efforts through the sisters city relationship that is set to be established.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Urban Issues U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Mayor of Houston in the state of Texas had asked me to convey his appreciation to you for the interest taking in establishing sisters city relationship".

In response, Mayor Koijee extolled the delegation for coming to Liberia for an assessment and to hold talk with him for sister city relationship.

Koijee welcomed the decision, saying "For us, our interest is to keep knocking on the doors of our partners to seek opportunity to improve the livelihood of our people and the nation at large. We want to assure you that we will work with you and reciprocate in kind, because we think these agreements will help strengthen us".

Members of the delegation include Mr. Val Thompson, International Trade Development Council, city government of Houston; Dr. Denise Adjei, Corporate Etiquette and International Protocol Consultant, Houston city; Bill Littlejohn, Retired Municipal Court Judge, Houston city, and Amb. Cynthia Lynn Blandford, Head of delegation and Honorary Council for Georgia Monrovia City was founded in 1822. Today, it serves as the economic, financial and cultural center of Liberia.