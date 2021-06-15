Liberia: New Faces in Weah Government

New faces have surfaced in President George Manneh Weah's government in its fourth year based on additional appointments he made on Monday, 14 June. Some of the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable, according to the Executive Mansion.

At the National Human Rights Commission, President Weah has appointed Cllr. Dempster Brown as chairperson; Atty. Pela Boker Wilson, commissioner; Cllr. Charles Kear Harris, commissioner; Atty. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh, commissioner; and Mr. Pindarous W. T. Allison, commissioner.

Mr. P. Garswa Jackson is appointed Liberia's new Auditor General at the General Auditing Commission (GAC); Cllr. Edwin Klah Martin, new Chairperson, Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC); Dr. Micheal Sleweon, appointed Director General at the National Commission on Higher Education; and Mr. Reginald Nagbe, Director General, Liberia National Lotteries.

Angel R. Banda is also appointed Assistant Minister for Small Medium Business, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ms. Ruth Baryogar, Assistant Minister for Manpower Development at the Ministry of Labor; and Dave Zackely, Deputy Director General for Administration, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Mr. Thomas Grupee is appointed Board Member, Mittal Steel Parent Company; Gertrude J. D. Williams, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Transport; and at Liberia Maritime Authority, appointees include Emmanuel Reeves, Senior Deputy Commissioner for Finance; Margaret Ansumana, Senior Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs, and Joseph Nimley Toe, Deputy Commissioner for Registration.

At the Central Bank of Liberia, President Weah has reappointed current Executive Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr.,; reappointed Dr. Musa Dukuly, Deputy Governor for Economics Policy; and at the Ministry of Agriculture, appointed Lealea Andrews, Deputy Minister for Technical Services; Onika Smythe Jackson, Deputy Director for Human Resource Management & Policy, Civil Service Agency; D. Karn Karlor, Commissioner for National Integrity Systems, Governance Commission; Aretha M. B. Divine, Deputy Executive Director for Administration at Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission; and Daintowon Domah Pay-Bayee , Chairperson, National Commission on Disabilities.

And at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), President Weah has also appointed Ms. Tetee Gebro, Deputy Director-General for Administration; Mr. Sorbor George, Deputy Director for Broadcasting; Jallah Grayfield, Deputy Director for Public Affairs and Tapenty Young, Deputy Director for Technical Operations.