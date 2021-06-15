Liberia: Battle for UL Staff Leadership

Candidates for various support staff leadership positions are engaged in tense intellectual battles at the University of Liberia (UL), seeking to market their platforms to potential voters across the university's campuses ahead of voting day, 24 June 2021.

The first of a series of debates that are scheduled to be held as part of the University of Liberia Support Staff Association (ULSA) electoral processes took place on the university's Capitol Hill Campus on Monday, 14 June, and the second debate is due to be held on the Fendall Campus on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. The process is being spearheaded by the Elections Commission (EC) of ULSA.

Out of seven candidates that took part in the first debate on Monday, four were females, inclusive of presidential candidate Ms. Mettie Kollie; Madam Nancy Crusoe and Yamenah K. Jalloh, candidates for Secretary General post; and Madam Josephine David - Ross, candidate for the financial office.

The three male participants on Monday included presidential candidates Mr. Lawrence F. Seituah and Adolphus Gbowee; and Mr. Emmanuel Martin Weah, candidate for Assistant Secretary General position.

Commencing the debate for the presidential candidates, Mr. Lawrence F. Seituah pleaded with voters to grant him a favor to elect him as their president which will enable him to push their welfare and other issues before the UL administration.

He said over the past 17 years he has worked with UL, he has been passionate about staffers' issues, recalling how at some point he lobbied with previous UL administration to address staffers' transportation issues.

Additionally, Mr. Seituah vowed to work with UL administration to ensure that those working with the university as contractors will replace others who have been pensioned as a way of changing their status from contractors to employees.

Also speaking, presidential candidate Ms. Mettie Kollie asked voters to vote right by electing her, saying she needs the golden key so that she and her team can make the difference.

"Our leadership will ensure that the rights and welfare of this organization will be worked on at all times. It's for this cause that we have come to ask that you vote us into power to reunify the University of Liberia Staff Association, help develop the skills of ULSA workers," she said.

Madam Kollie stated that her leadership will invite some vendors to come and teach the needed ULSA staff some new business skills such as the production of soap, clorox, delta and some detergent so that they do not rely on only their monthly salaries from UL.Additionally, Ms. Kollie said her team will work with administration on the vetting process of insurance companies for UL support staff.

She vowed to ensure transparent financial reports for the association, as well as talking with UL administration to obtain a permanent office site for ULSA, among others.For his part, presidential candidate Adolphus Gbowee promised to make a change if elected president of the association, appealing to his colleagues that he needs their votes.

"This is the right candidate for you people and this is the time for that change," he said, assuring voters that if he is elected, he will unite members of the organization and also talk to UL administration about the need to have a cafeteria for support staff.

Madam Nancy Crusoe and Yamenah K. Jalloh, rival candidates for Secretary General post have each committed to carry out effective secretarial duties if elected by the association; while Madam Josephine David - Ross pledged to ensure transparency in handling the groups finances of the association if elected. Mr. Emmanuel Martin Weah, candidate for Assistant Secretary General position said he will make sure that all ULSA records are organized, when elected.