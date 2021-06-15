Gambia: Update - 38, 429 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19

14 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Gambian health authorities have over the weekend indicated that thirty-eight thousand four hundred and twenty-nine people have so far received the 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

"As of 4th June, 30,515 and 7,914 people received the 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively, bringing the total number ever vaccinated to 38,429," they indicated.

Meanwhile, the country over the weekend registered no new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty.

Also, no new case was registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and eight.

This is the 327th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, there is no one in hotel quarantine but fifteen active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of one hundred and eighty-six new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and from the Medical Research Council.

Of these, he said none tested positive, representing a 0% positivity test rate.

"No new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 5 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation," he said.

He said two (2) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy and no new contacts have been tracked and monitored.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X