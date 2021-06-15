Gambia: Update - 38, 429 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Gambian health authorities have over the weekend indicated that thirty-eight thousand four hundred and twenty-nine people have so far received the 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

"As of 4th June, 30,515 and 7,914 people received the 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively, bringing the total number ever vaccinated to 38,429," they indicated.

Meanwhile, the country over the weekend registered no new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and eighty.

Also, no new case was registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and eight.

This is the 327th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, there is no one in hotel quarantine but fifteen active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of one hundred and eighty-six new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and from the Medical Research Council.

Of these, he said none tested positive, representing a 0% positivity test rate.

"No new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 5 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation," he said.

He said two (2) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy and no new contacts have been tracked and monitored.