Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Women National Team Enters Residential Camp

14 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women's basketball team has started residential training ahead of the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers which are slated to run from July 5 through 10 in Egypt.

Under the guidance of Senegalese tactician Cheikh Sarr and his assistant Claude Muhirwa, the team has pitched camp at Elevate hotel in Nyarutarama and they will be conducting their daily training sessions at the Kigali Arena.

The 17-member squad is comprised of 12 players that ply their trade in the domestic league in Rwanda, while five are based in the USA.

The team received a boost as US-based duo of Sifa Joyeuse Ineza (Greenforest College), and Hope Butera (South Georgia Tech College) arrived in Kigali on Friday, June 11.

They are now waiting for Bella Murekatete and Tierra Henderson, another foreign-based duo that is expected to join them on a later date.

Speaking about the residential camp, Sarr said it is a good thing for players to blend.

"When players are staying together, time will be managed better. This camp will help to reinforce team chemistry and socialize. Players will have better focus on basketball while staying together," he said.

"This residential camp is a great opportunity to keep building strategies offensively and defensively as we aim to qualify," he added.

Rwanda made her debut at the FIBA women's Afrobasket in 2009 before competing in the following edition in 20211 finishing ninth in both tournaments and will be looking to return to the continental event for the first time in 10 years.

Cameroon will host the FIBA women's Afrobsket 2021 from September 17-26 with the top 12 teams in Africa taking part.

Squad:

Whitney Houston, Faustine Mwzerwa, Doile Tetero, Rosine Micomyiza, Laurance Imanizabayo, Deborah Iryimanivuze, Cecile Nzaramba, Sifa Joyeuse Ineza, Emerance Muhoza, Nicole Urwibutso, Assouma Uwizeyimana, Nadine Rutagengwa, Charlotte Umugwaneza, Sandrine Mushikiwabo and Hope Butera.

