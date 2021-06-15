Ghana: Cargo Truck Crashes Into Kwame Nkrumah Interchange Flyover

A DAF articulated truck carrying two 20-foot containers of engine oil on Friday night crashed onto guardrails on the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange flyover, in Accra.

The vehicle with registration number GT 8337 X was coming from Tema enroute to the Kasoa, in the Central Region, and at the old Obra Spot while climbing the flyover, failed its brakes, moved backwards, crashed into the guardrails and one of the containers fell to the ground.

The Nima Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustina Enti, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the incident happened at about 9:15 pm during a downpour.

She said while the truck was moving backward, one of the containers fell off, crashed onto the guardrails and landed on the ground.

DSP Enti said there were no vehicles at the spot or pedestrians on the pavement when the accident occurred.

She said driver of the truck, Yuna Kwasi, suffered injuries, and was rushed to the Police Hospital but was later transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

DSP Enti said the truck had been towed to the Nima Police Station while the engine oil was transported by other vehicles to its destination.

DSP Enti cautioned sellers to stay off the pavement below the flyover at the interchange as vehicles could tumble from the top and cause disaster.