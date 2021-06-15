Rwanda: Five Things to Know as Govt Seeks to Tame Covid-19 Spike

Three cabinet ministers Dr Daniel Ngamije (Health), Beata Habyarimana (Trade and Industry) and Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi (Local Government, on Sunday, appeared on the national broadcaster RBA to shed light on new measures to curtail a spike in new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.

The officials, who also laid out the government's broader plan of containing the pandemic, were joined by Rwanda National Spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera.

Here are 5 things you should know;

A disturbing trend of new confirmed cases

With the number of daily new confirmed infections surpassing 200 lately, officials have described the trend as worrying.

This was emphasised by Minister Ngamije, who said that daily confirmed new cases barely crossed 50 for four months until about five days ago.

He said a total of 839 new cases and ten deaths had been recorded over those five days.

He linked the numbers to cross-border movements following the volcanic eruption in DR Congo, Rwandans who continue to return home from Uganda, which is experiencing another wave of the pandemic as well as laxity in implementing anti-Covid protocols.

Third wave probable, but can be prevented

Much as the numbers point to a possible third wave of the virus, the minister said that, scientifically, the country was still capable of thwarting a third wave, if only safety measures can be respected.

"A third wave is probable, based on the current numbers. But we can still fight that and ensure that the situation goes back to where it has been for the past months."

Appeal to the business community

According to Minister Habyarimana, there has been a tendency among businesses to only adhere to the guidelines in the presence of health authorities, the police, or local authorities.

Based on this, she called on the business community to raise their guard, pointing out that the battle against the pandemic calls for individual responsibility in which everyone should play a critical role.

She shared similar sentiments as Minister Gatabazi, who called on leaders, at various levels and in different capacities, to be at the forefront of efforts designed to curb the spread of the virus.

Five million people to be vaccinated by end 2021

With the government set to secure 4.5 million additional doses as part of the national vaccination effort, minister Ngamije is optimistic that at least 5 million people will have received their doses by the end of the year.

Ngamije said that so far approximately 6 per cent of the country's population, including frontline workers, elderly citizens, among other high risk groups, have been vaccinated. He said the country is expecting to receive some 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in instalments and a million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, urging Rwandans to step up their vigilancy and be patient for six months after which he said a return to a semblance of normality was possible as long as the vaccination plan is implemented accordingly.

More establishments set to get testing services

Ngamije also disclosed that the government was in advanced talks with various partners to look into the possibility of equipping different institutions with the capacity of testing for Covid-19.

He pointed out that a broad plan of decentralising testing services is expected to begin with major hotels before it can be extended to various establishments that usually host a big number of people.