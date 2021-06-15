Liberia: Runway Liberia International Main Event Debuts in Monrovia

Monrovia — In honor of the Year of the Diaspora, the 6th edition of Runway Liberia International Fashion Week will be held from the 21st of December through the 24th of December in Liberia, West Africa.

The official press conference was held over the weekend at I campus on Carey street to announce to Liberia and the world about Runway Liberia International activities preceding December, it's sponsors, designers, Ambassadors, among others.

Runway Liberia International Week joins in as part of the list of events during the Year of the Diaspora Reunion. 2021/2022 marks the bicentennial of a movement that began on February 6, 1820 as an attempt to repatriate the ex-slaves. Year of the Diaspora Reunion 2021/2022 aims to celebrate 200 years of that movement. After 40 years of a slow-down, Liberia is excited to welcome Africans in the Diaspora home again.

The 2021 edition themed GLOBAL FASHION MEETS CULTURE & TOURISM, is supported by the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism and will feature seasoned and professional Liberian designers alongside top designers from around the World and world famous entertainment artistes from Liberia.

Among other things the event will feature Top Liberian Designers alongside Designers from USA, Nigeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Benin and Offer those in the fashion industry a platform on which to showcase their brands.

The event will also act as an opportunity for fashion designers to network among each other; Create a portal for new designers to enter into the market and integrate

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

into the international fashion system; Highlight the "MADE IN LIBERIA' to a global audience thereby enhancing development...

Runway Liberia International (RL) is the biggest international style event showcasing Fashion, Music & Arts on an international platform. RL is a multifaceted event established to promote the social, cultural and economic development initiatives to a global audience through fashion and entertainment. It serves as a collaborative catwalk and exhibition, highlighting the industry's established and emerging International designers.

To continue with its tradition and motto of "Fashion Connects" Runway Liberia International mission is to create additional brand exposure for all participating fashion businesses and serve as a liaison to fashion professionals, models, designers and buyers to help stimulate the Liberian fashion economy.

RL designers showcase will include Veteran Ebony Fashion Fair Designer, Dr. Quintin De Alexander aka Chief Tamba Taylor who will Premiere his "We Dream in Color Collection " in honor of the legendary Mrs Eunice Johnson. Designer Aryea Kolubah,who was at one time the youngest Liberian Designer in the U.S. and has worked her way up the international fashion industry in addition to Top Liberian designers and many more Top designers from around the world.

Runway Liberia also will host the Runway Liberia Honors whose mission is to award every year during Runway Liberia International 5 individuals that have pushed the Liberian Fashion, Social and Entertainment Industry globally. Those our honorees are >> Monsio Laurice Saba of Monsio Couture, Tambi Hali, Former NFL Player and Artist, Robert Swen of Tarius Fashion & Designs, Joanna Arku of Zoe Arku, Everlyn Fairly of Divabucci and Former Miss Ecowas and Isaac S, Dapaye of Iziko Barber Salon/President of Liberia Cosmetology Union.