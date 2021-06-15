Liberia: Man, 76, Allegedly Strangulates Colleague to Death in Mosque

15 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Yawah Y. Jaivey

Kakata — The Liberian National Police on Monday arrested and detained a 76-year-old man for allegedly killing his Muslim brother in a local mosque.

The incident is said to have occurred at the Lango Town Community Mosque in Kakata, Margibi County.

According to an eyewitness, suspect Suleiman Kemokai, a muezzin (caretaker) at the mosque just moment after the conduct of the early morning prayers, reportedly requested the deceased and his wife who are also caretakers at the Islamic worship center to leave because he wanted to lock the building's (mosque) doors.

Eyewitness Joe Mason quoting the victim's wife explained that she and her late husband refused to adhere to the demands of the suspect.

Mason further quoting the deceased wife said it was at that point a scuffle ensued between the suspect and his 70-year-old victim (Mohammed Bondo).

"When the fight started it was when the deceased wife hurriedly came to me outside the mosque and informed me that suspect Kemokai was beating on her husband and needed my intervention", Mason said.

He explained that when he entered the mosque to part the two men, he reportedly saw suspect Suliemani Kemokai using his fist to punch the face of the deceased as foam oozed from his month.

At the same time, the victim was rushed to a local health center in Kakata where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by doctors.

Suspect Suliemani Kemokai was, however, apprehended by community dwellers and turned over to the Margibi Detachment of the Liberian National Police.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X