Rwanda: National Exams Kick Off With TVET Practical Papers

14 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

National examinations get underway Monday, June 14, with the practical segment for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) candidates the first to be administered.

This is the first time in two years national examinations are being conducted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced school closures last year.

The exams were set to be launched at Don Bosco Gatenga TVET Centre in Kicukiro District, Kigali.

Practical examinations include 34 integrated assessment projects done by registered candidates in their respective courses, and they will be conducted for a period of over two weeks, through July 3.

According to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), a total of 23,395 candidates are starting today, including 21,460 ordinary TVET candidates and 1,935 private candidates.

Girls are 12568, constituting 46.2 per cent of the TVET candidates.

The exams are being conducted at 149 centres.

Students from 210 TVET schools registered for national TVET practical exams.

TVET theory exams are set to start on July 20, while exams for primary pupils and secondary students begin on July 12 and July 20, respectively.

More TVET students will sit national exams this year than in 2019 - 23,395 compared to 19,862.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

