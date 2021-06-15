Nigeria: Group Calls for Environmental Regulatory Council

The Environmental Management Association of Nigeria (EMAN) has urged the federal government to pass the bill on regulating the activities of environmental practices for sustainable usage of the environment.

The National Secretary of EMAN, Dennis Nebedum, who made the call during a courtesy call on the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, said the bill would protect the environment by ensuring judicious use of technologies that would provide jobs to the economy.

Responding, the minister assured that the bill would be looked into and promised to advise the president on its implementation.