Nigeria: Group Calls for Environmental Regulatory Council

15 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Environmental Management Association of Nigeria (EMAN) has urged the federal government to pass the bill on regulating the activities of environmental practices for sustainable usage of the environment.

The National Secretary of EMAN, Dennis Nebedum, who made the call during a courtesy call on the Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, said the bill would protect the environment by ensuring judicious use of technologies that would provide jobs to the economy.

Responding, the minister assured that the bill would be looked into and promised to advise the president on its implementation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X