Nigeria: Foundation Targets 4,000 for Eye Treatment in Taraba

15 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Hunkuyi

The TY Danjuma Foundation has provided free medical treatment to 4,000 persons in Taraba State.

The exercise is being carried out by the Care Vision Support Initiative (CAVSI) at the General Hospital, Takum, the home town of General TY Danjuma (rtd).

The Heath Programme Officer of the foundation, Christie Ogben, said the gesture was aimed at assisting those who could not afford treatment.

She said the foundation had been working in various parts of the country since 2010, adding that its vision was to assist the less privileged.

The Programme Officer of CAVSI, Dr Kumbak Danjuma, said there was a high burden of eye diseases in Taraba State, and that the gesture was timely.

