Nigeria: NNPC, Egbin to Boost Gas-to-Power

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Egbin Power Plc have pledged to deepen collaboration to ensure the success of the Federal Government's gas-to-power programme.

The Chief Operating Officer, Gas, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman and Chairman, Board of Directors, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Temitope Shonubi, made the pledge during a facility visit of the NNPC team to the power plant on Monday in Lagos.

Usman said the NNPC was committed to deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria, adding that the turn-around of the thermal power station by the company was very impressive.

"This visit has been an eye opener for me. We have seen turbines that have been running for over 40 years. We have seen efforts being made by Egbin management to effect a turnaround at the plant through overhaul of the entire system.

"I have listened to the concerns you raised, particularly, in the area of transmission restrictions. I am aware that works are ongoing in this regard to ensure that all the power we generate is safely evacuated." (NAN)

Shonubi said the Egbin Power Plc under its Phase Two investment expansion plan, would add between 1,750 megawatts (MW) and 1,900MW to Nigeria's power generation pool.

Shonubi said the plant had gone through major overhauling, which had helped to increase its generation from the low capacity it had before 2013.

He said: "Egbin has 1,320MW capacity. As at the time we took over, the plant was generating 300MW which is abysmal 22 percent.

"As of today, our generation capacity has surged, and we are doing 89 percent.

"We have reached the highest peak of 970MW and we are working hard to ensure sustainability of this feat."

He, however, said stakeholders including the NNPC, Central Bank of Nigeria and the Transmission Company of Nigeria were working tirelessly to solve the issues. (NAN)