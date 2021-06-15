Nigeria: NNPC, Egbin to Boost Gas-to-Power

15 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Egbin Power Plc have pledged to deepen collaboration to ensure the success of the Federal Government's gas-to-power programme.

The Chief Operating Officer, Gas, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman and Chairman, Board of Directors, Egbin Power Plc, Mr Temitope Shonubi, made the pledge during a facility visit of the NNPC team to the power plant on Monday in Lagos.

Usman said the NNPC was committed to deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria, adding that the turn-around of the thermal power station by the company was very impressive.

"This visit has been an eye opener for me. We have seen turbines that have been running for over 40 years. We have seen efforts being made by Egbin management to effect a turnaround at the plant through overhaul of the entire system.

"I have listened to the concerns you raised, particularly, in the area of transmission restrictions. I am aware that works are ongoing in this regard to ensure that all the power we generate is safely evacuated." (NAN)

Shonubi said the Egbin Power Plc under its Phase Two investment expansion plan, would add between 1,750 megawatts (MW) and 1,900MW to Nigeria's power generation pool.

Shonubi said the plant had gone through major overhauling, which had helped to increase its generation from the low capacity it had before 2013.

He said: "Egbin has 1,320MW capacity. As at the time we took over, the plant was generating 300MW which is abysmal 22 percent.

"As of today, our generation capacity has surged, and we are doing 89 percent.

"We have reached the highest peak of 970MW and we are working hard to ensure sustainability of this feat."

He, however, said stakeholders including the NNPC, Central Bank of Nigeria and the Transmission Company of Nigeria were working tirelessly to solve the issues. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X