Nigeria: Bayelsa Starch Factory Ready Soon - Diri

15 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

A 60-metric tonnes cassava starch factory built by the Bayelsa State government will be inaugurated soon, said Governor Douye Diri.

He stated this when he inspected the factory at Ebedebiri in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the people of the state to engage in massive cassava farming to meet the plant's capacity just as expressed satisfaction with the level of work done in the factory.

He commended his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, for embarking on the project aimed at producing starch for industrial purposes. Diri also thanked the host community for securing the plant from being vandalised.

"This is an indication that our people have to go back to the farms as what we are producing now would not be enough for the factory. So, I call on all Bayelsans to be very serious with cassava farming and production.

"All the necessary tools and machines are here. We are talking about commercial farming so you can make money."

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. David Alagoa and the Technical Adviser on Agriculture, Mrs Helen Ajuwa, who took the governor round the factory stated that it has the capacity to process 60 metric tonnes of cassava per day.

