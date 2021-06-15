Nigeria: 300 Monitors Trained On Safety Net in Bauchi

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development has engaged 300 independent monitors to monitor the implementation of all the welfare programmes in Bauchi state to ensure the success of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq who presented letters of engagement on Monday in Bauchi, said the monitors will be giving reports to the ministry using an application that will enable the ministry to see real time reports of activities of the independent monitors on the field.

Each Independent Monitor is expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the NSIP.

They will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, and they must meet up to 80% of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend"

She also said 5, 000 independent monitors were engaged and trained nationwide for the programme in February.

"The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include the job creation programme - N-POWER, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP)," she said.